Private sanctuary

177 Old Main Road, Anna Bay
If you lived here, you'd probably never want to leave - except perhaps to explore the magnificent region of Anna Bay.
This stunning 1816sqm property is more like a luxury resort, with pool and cabana, manicured grounds, and superb indoor and outdoor living.
And like a resort, it combines glamour with supreme comfort.
Master built and with quality features throughout, the four-bedroom house is - as listing agent Ben George perfectly describes it - "wrapped in glass".
"The house is designed to capture natural light and embrace views of manicured grounds with the fenced saltwater pool as the centrepiece," he says.
Indoor-outdoor entertaining is seamless with open-plan kitchen, dining and living opening to the huge covered terrace, which overlooks the pool and verdant grounds. There's a built-in barbecue, ceiling fans, benches and storage, and enough room for dining and lounge suites.
The beautiful indoor living room has huge glass sliders that, when fully open to the terrace, create one huge entertaining space. When quieter moments are needed, the room can be closed off from the kitchen by French doors.
The gourmet kitchen - white and stylish - has state-of-the-art appliances, large kitchen island with breakfast bar and cupboards and bench space aplenty.
A few steps down from indoor dining lead to another living area with garden views either side. There's also a study or home office with built-in desk.
The main bedroom has a showpiece ensuite while the other bedrooms share a large family bathroom. Three bedrooms have mirrored built-in robes.
Features of this amazing property include solar power, automated irrigation, electronic gated entrance and triple lock-up garage, gleaming timber flooring, ducted heating and cooling, ceiling fans, courtyard with firepit, sandstone terraces, verdant lawns, mature fruit trees producing avocados, lemons, oranges and pomegranates, and blueberry shrubs.
Listing agent Ben George says the property truly is one of a kind.
"It's just a stunning property which, combined with its location, offers a fantastic lifestyle," he says.
"Surf or swim in the ocean, watch whales at this time of the year, head up to Crest Cafe overlooking Birubi Beach or Anna Bay Tavern - you will love everything about the lifestyle on offer here. With local shops including an IGA, butcher, bakery and more you won't have to venture far for all the necessities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.