Nelson Bay's Ken White awarded OAM in King's Birthday Honours list

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 12 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 8:00am
Nelson Bay's Ken White has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community through social welfare organisations. Picture Ellie-Marie Watts
Lifeline's longest-serving volunteer Ken White has been recognised for more than half a century of community involvement in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.

