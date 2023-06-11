Lifeline's longest-serving volunteer Ken White has been recognised for more than half a century of community involvement in this year's King's Birthday Honours list.
Mr White has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community through social welfare organisations.
Mr White started at Lifeline in 1983 and drives almost three hours from Nelson Bay to work a shift in a Sydney call centre.
The 79-year-old said he was delighted to receive the medal.
"It goes back to about 18 when I first started doing some things, reading to old people in the aged care village," he said.
Mr White is heavily involved with radio station Port Stephens FM and is a life member of the Jaguar Drivers Club of Australia. He has also worked at the Yacaaba Centre, offering counselling services to vulnerable people in the community.
He plans to continue his volunteering work.
"I don't see any reason for stopping it, you get a benefit out of doing it, you get the satisfaction, that maybe you've been able to help somebody," he said.
"I was brought up to try and give back as much as you can to society...there's a real problem in having volunteers, getting people to volunteer.
"You can talk to any of the associations around town and they've all got the same story - society doesn't give back the way it used to."
Mr White has held a number of positions over his 40 years at Lifeline including senior counsellor, student mentor and in-shift supervisor as well as board member.
He decided he wanted to give back after receiving counselling following a marriage break-up.
"After the first 10 I thought that's enough and then I thought the callers, the need is still out there," he said.
"Particularly during COVID, the number of calls, I think they went up 30 or 40 percent.
"Whilst the need is there, the more that can do it the better and I encourage anybody to volunteer in whatever way they feel they can contribute."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.