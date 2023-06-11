Nelson Bay's former Westpac Helicopter boss Stephen Leahy honoured

A commitment to community service was ingrained on Stephen Leahy from a young age. It is why he has been dedicated to helping others throughout his working life.
Mr Leahy has been recognised on the King's Birthday Honours list for his work in emergency response, earning him one of Australia's highest honours - the Order of Australia Medal.
"You don't go into emergency services or community service with the expectation of awards and honours ," Mr Leahy said.
"But when it does come, it's a huge surprise and it's really quite humbling that you are being recognised."
The ex-police officer has spent more than 30 years patrolling beaches with Surf Life Saving Australia and more than a decade with the NSW State Emergency Service.
"I didn't see a beach until I was in my early teens but I was working as a police officer in the coastal town of Lorne in Western Victoria on the Great Ocean Road," he said.
"The local surf club reported a break-in so I went down and took the details of the break-in and did some of the investigation work.
"There are these lifesavers out there, you think they are playing, but training in rubber ducks, in rescue boats, out of boards, having a great time and I'm thinking this looks like fun.
"Didn't realise you have to go and join up, took some work to train to get your bronze medallion, but that's how I got involved in surf lifesaving."
Mr Leahy worked for the SES during the Lismore floods in 2022 and the NSW floods in 2021.
"I've seen some awful things, but having said that, some amazingly gratifying, rewarding things as well," he said.
"They're the things that keep you uplifted, the other side of it is that one of the real rewards is the amazing people that I've had the pleasure of working with.
"Whether they're being employed in the industry or they volunteer, it amazes me the amount of people that volunteer, they're not there for the accolades, they're there to help out."
Mr Leahy said his upbringing played a large role in his dedication to community service.
"I've come from a family that really instilled community service into all of us," he said.
"There's also the camaraderie, the appreciation that no day is ever the same...the outcome is not just rewarding for yourself, it's rewarding for a family or an individual or a local community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.