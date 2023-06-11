Nearly eight decades ago a career counsellor told Kerry Schiemer he should "forget" his dream of becoming a pilot.
Now, with a life time spent in the cockpit of planes, the 84-year-old has been awarded Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours.
"I feel very deeply honoured to be receiving the Medal of the Order of Australia," the Salamander Haven resident said.
Mr Schiemer has been a member of the Royal Newcastle Aero Club since 1968 and was a director for 17 years, earning life member status in 2008.
He was also a honorary grade 1 flying instructor and acrobat pilot - and has the champion titles to prove it.
"I competed fiercely in all the competitions I was allowed to up to a national level. I was a national Australian champion pilot twice once on my own and once with my formation boys," he said.
Mr Schiemer was also involved with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Williamtown flying club as a former chief pilot and flying instructor, an approved testing officer, as well as a life member.
"I had the joy of teaching some incredible people how to fly," he said.
His interest in aviation began at a young age and Mr Schiemer remembers watching the aeroplanes fly over his family's farm when he was five years old.
"I would have to watch the aeroplane until it went out of sight so there was something in me then," he said.
In other news:
His aviation dreams were almost crushed when he was a teenager and diagnosed as colour blind.
"The career guidance counsellor said to me you'll never get a commercial pilot's licence; you're colour blind so forget about aviation as a career," Mr Schiemer said.
But he conquered all and got a commercial pilot's licence to fly during the day.
He then worked his way up to issuing pilots' licences for the Civil Aviation Safety Authority which is the highest level you can achieve in general aviation.
"I'm so proud and grateful that happened. I still miss flying to this day," he said.
But he's also had another career on the ground as a pharmacist in Newcastle, Port Stephens and the Hunter Valley for 60 years.
In 1992, the Schiemers purchased the Shoal Bay pharmacy, which they ran for eight years. For the past two decades Mr Schiemer worked as a part-time locum before retiring in 2021.
He said three days into starting his apprenticeship at a pharmacy in Wallsend he knew that he found his calling.
"I love helping people. I would help sick people get healthy and healthy people stay healthy," he said.
"I've had two beautiful careers."
Mr Schiemer now spends his days as a volunteer director at Soldiers Point Bowling Club and is a justice of the peace.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.