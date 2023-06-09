Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Wednesday on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash to carry out work on the Nelson Bay Road upgrade from Williamtown to Bobs Farm.
Works include asphalting of the road, which connects the existing road to the new road at the western end of the project and will be carried out intermittently on weekdays from 7am to 6pm.
Transport for NSW will also be working from 6pm on Thursday, June 22 to 6am on Friday, June 23, weather permitting.
Works will involve lane closures and brief stops. All work is expected to be completed within two weeks.
Traffic control and a 40km/h reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times. Brief stops may be required at times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
