An unbeatable location

123 Soldiers Point Road, Soldiers Point
Capturing a stunning northeast aspect, in a highly prestigious position, this luxurious and modern residence is the epitome of coastal living.
Private and secure behind the grand entry gates, this home enjoys panoramic vistas of the Port Stephens waterways with the beach only steps away and parkland reserve as one of your neighbours.
On entry, you will be encompassed by a feeling of 'home'. Immaculately maintained by the original owners, this residence has been cared for to the last detail.
The two-storey property features a lift between floors and can easily accommodate a large family and guests, with three bedrooms and separate living areas to nestle into when necessary. The main bedroom has a spacious ensuite and a tall walk-in wardrobe.
Architecturally designed with the family entertainer in mind, this home offers a seamless flow of indoor-outdoor living on both levels.
Downstairs, the spacious living area features a built-in bar, temperature-controlled cellar, fireplace and water views down to the beach. It opens to a stunning sun-drenched entertaining area and courtyard.
Upstairs, open-plan living, dining and kitchen are blessed with an abundance of natural light and limitless sea views.
The gourmet-style kitchen is with spacious with sleek benchtops, stainless-steel appliances and an abundance of storage.
The immaculate undercover balcony features an outdoor fan as well as a rangehood for the many meals you will be cooking on the barbecue.
