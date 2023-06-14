AD'Z Towing celebrating 20 years in Port Stephens Advertising Feature

You name it, AD'Z Towing has probably moved it. Cars, machinery, side sheds, containers - the team can move them all, to any location around the nation.

Raymond Terrace local Adam Hartmann started the business in 2003, when he was only 20 years old. It helped that he had the constant love and support of his father, Terry, who backed Adam in every decision, big and small.



Terry's support and Adam's determination to succeed has seen the business grow in staff and fleet size, and reputation.



Currently there are 10 drivers and three office staff spread over the business.



The fleet



From one tow truck in 2003, the ever-growing fleet currently consists of 10 trucks big and small.



AD'Z Towing has quite a few repeat clientele, sometimes daily, and garners praise from satisfied clients on Facebook. Adam and his drivers love to share on social media pictures and updates from their adventures on the road.



AD'Z has commemorated its 20th anniversary with a special work shirt for staff.



"Our plan is to become stronger and continue to work together as a team for another 20 years," Adam says.



AD'Z Towing has had some difficult jobs over the years, and survived the pandemic. But the absolute hardest time was losing a beloved employee.



Remembering Mal

Malcolm Rees Prince sadly lost his life on the job in July 2008.



"Mal was such a treasured member of our team and his loss continues to be felt each and every day," Adam says.



"He is never forgotten and is my motivation every day."

Adam attributes his success to hard work, pouring everything he has into building what he has today, a great team behind him - and his dad.



Dad my hero

"My dad Terry is my hero and without him this whole crazy idea 20 years ago wouldn't have even begun."