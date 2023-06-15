What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds - movies, markets and musicals

FREE MOVIE
TOMAREE LIBRARY
Every third Thursday of the month Tomaree Library hosts a different free movie screening. This Thursday, June 15 at 1pm the movie is Ticket to Paradise starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The romantic comedy follows a divorced couple who team up to sabotage the impending wedding of their daughter in Bali. Bookings are essential, call the library on 4988 0670 to book.
THE MARKETS
VARIOUS LOCATIONS
On Saturday head to President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay for the Tanilba Bay Markets. From 9am to noon wander through the stalls of local produce, bric a brac, craft and live entertainment. On Sunday the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets return to Neil Caroll Park between 9am and 3pm. Pick up some handicrafts, local produce, art, plants or delicious treats.
SHREK THE MUSICAL
SALAMANDER BAY
This Friday and Saturday get lost in a land far, far away when St Philip's Christian College students present Shrek The Musical Jr. The show is on at the Chris Walkling Theatre, Salamander Bay and tickets are from $12 to $20. Visit trybooking.com/events/landing/1032584.
In other news:
70's TRIBUTE
SOLDIERS POINT
Get ready to be swept into the world of rock and roll as the Electric Light Orchestra tribute supported by Sounds of the 70's touches down at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday, June 17. The six-piece band will perform ELO's Living Thing, Mr Blue Sky, Don't Bring Me Down and more. Tickets ($30) are selling fast, visit trybooking.com/events/landing/1031284.
MAKEUP CLASS
NELSON BAY
Head to Nelson Bay Bowling and Recreation Club on Friday, June 23 from 6pm to 8.30pm for the Nelson Bay Makeup Masterclass by expert Shannan Cowan. Book at eventbrite.com.au/e/nelson-bay-makeup-masterclass-tickets-640906437407 ($64).
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
