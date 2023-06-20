Unbeaten Gropers beat Pokolbin 46-14 at home

Nelson Bay Gropers remain undefeated after a comprehensive 46-14 victory against Pokolbin Reds at Strong Oval last Saturday,
The round nine fixture was the start of the second round of matches and leaves the Gropers seven points clear of their nearest rival on the Hunter Suburban Rugby ladder.
The Gropers were always in control of the match against the sixth-placed Pokolbin and by half-time had a established a 24-7 lead.
The Bay started the game in style. a rolling maul saw crowd favourite tough prop Nathan McLeay score the opening try. The five-pointer was McLeay's third try in the past three games at the Groperdome he is always a man on a mission near a try line.
The reds large forward pack and classy backline started to make inroads, however, some outstanding defence from centre Michael Hotene and full back Willy Dunn repelled a number of Pokolbin raids
In attack fly-half Ilisoni Vonomatairatu was a constant threat with sidestepping runs in traffic delighting the crowd,
The second half saw unchanged line ups and the battle in the forwards was even more intense. Hard working lock Hamish Bartlett was rewarded picking up the players' player award for his non stop efforts,
Talented No8 Issac Laracy and hooker Tom Hickey also had fine games,
The tries were shared around with Vonomatairatu and full back Dunn collecting doubles and singles to Nathan McLeay, Michael Hotene and wingers Tyler Blue and Kailen Williams, Rhys Cutbush kicked three from eight attempts,
The Nelson Bay ladies team won on a forfeit from Medowie/Southern Beaches.
Nelson Bay will hold their annual memorial day and old boys/womens day at the Groperdome on Saturday.
The club will honour former players and committee members who have made significant contributions to the club since it inception in 1978 .
The day will have an action packed line up with the under 18 playing the Singleton Bulls, while the men play the Bulls Red team at 3pm. The Bulls Red are second on the table and will be a strong challenge for the Gropers, who beat them 26-5 in round two.
The women kick off at 4.30 pm against Waratah.
The club house will also be busy with the club inviting any former members to contribute photos on the club's history on a special table set up inside.
Medowie claimed their first win of the season defeating Singleton Army Lions 31-7 in the battle of the cellar dwellers at Lone Pine Barracks on Saturday.
Medowie ran in five tries to win, with Brayden Braley collecting a double and also a yellow card and was sinbinned for 10 minutes. Eric Tolhurst kicked three conversions.
The win lifts Medowie five points clear of the Lions. They host Pokolbin on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.