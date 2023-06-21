Karuah denies Raymond Terrace Magpies a clean sweep of wins

Karuah Rugby League Club continued on their winning way with a powerful 38-22 win over Raymond Terrace Magpies in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference on Saturday.
Playing his 100th game for Karuah hooker Dan Evans had a terrific game and picked up the players' player award.
The roos had to survive a tough first half against the Magpies and held a slender 16-10 lead at half time after a quality defensive effort,
In the second half a clever kicking game from halfback Sam Groese gave Karuah great field position and the tries flowed for the Roos.
Fullback mitch O'Brien and winger Jame Foster both scored doubles and James Fogarty, Hayden Thompson,and Josh Daniels also crossed for four pointers. Croese kicked five from seven goals.
With Evans voted best, co-coach Haydon Thompson collected two points in the club points and James Foster 1.
This weekend's matches against Waratah-Mayfield at home in the men's and ladies league tag have been cancelled in the wake of the Aberglassly Ant players' death last weekend.
Raymond Terrace Rugby League Club played four games on Saturday before a good crowd at Lakeside Oval winning three of four of their Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League matches.
The Magpies had a hard-fought win in their top het table B-grade clash against West Wallsend finishing 18-8 victors.
Raymond Terrace were best served by classy halfback Luke Hansdaker who won players' player and blockbusting centre Rob Chaffey who picked up the coaches award.
Jackson MacIntyre, Montell Kuru and Zachary Jones scored tries and Handsaker kicked all three conversions.
In the Northern Conference game against Karuah front rowers John Schultz,and Liam Power led the way for the Magpies.
The ladies league tag teams both had good wins. The B-grade Magpies defeated Cardiff Cobras 20-0, while the C-grade won a tight contest 16-12 over Shortland.
