Karuah denies Raymond Terrace Magpies a clean sweep of wins

By Peter Arnold
Updated June 22 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 8:30am
Dan Evans won the players' player award in his 100th game for Karuah.
Karuah Rugby League Club continued on their winning way with a powerful 38-22 win over Raymond Terrace Magpies in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference on Saturday.

