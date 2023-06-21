Port Stephens Examiner
"She was loved" - vale Moira Saunderson

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 22 2023 - 8:00am
Moira Saunderson, 1933 to 2023. Picture supplied (left) and by Stephen Wark (right).
She's a woman who never missed a Newcastle Knights game, loved sharing her deep knowledge of local history, and could always be counted on to make her grandchildren laugh.

