She's a woman who never missed a Newcastle Knights game, loved sharing her deep knowledge of local history, and could always be counted on to make her grandchildren laugh.
Moira Saunderson, born October 17, 1933 at Thirroul, died on Tuesday, June 6 at 89-years-old.
Mrs Saunderson met her beloved Kevin while both working at the Bank of NSW Suva, Fiji branch. They married in Suva in 1956. Sadly, Kevin died in 1996.
The couple had five children; Vicki, Ian, Traci, Peter and David, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with a fourth on the way.
Peter Saunderson said his mother was well respected, well liked and well loved.
"She was as tough as 10 men," he said.
"Stoic, stubborn, smart, very intuitive. She was loved, the grandkids loved her."
Mr Saunderson said his mother loved NRL, and everyone in the family knew not to call her while the Knights were playing.
"Oh my God, she loved the football," he said.
Up until recently, Mrs Saunderson would attend every home game in person, and before that she would jump on the bus and follow the team to their away games.
"She loved it, as a kid growing up the Knights weren't in the competition, I think it was the early '80s or '90s Manly Parramatta grand final and dad had to tell mum to calm down," Mr Saunderson said.
Just a few weeks ago the family was setting up Kayo for her on the TV so she wouldn't miss any NRL games.
Mr Saunderson said his mother will be very missed.
"She was a character. My kids, every time they went up there they laughed, and there was so much respect," he said.
"The people who were most upset at the funeral last week were her grandkids."
Many in the community would recognise Mrs Saunderson from her role as foundation member at Raymond Terrace and District Historical Society, where she volunteered for 50 years.
She was a published author, writing five books on Raymond Terrace's war history for the historical society from 1988 to 2012.
Raymond Terrace and District Historical Society said Mrs Saunderson loved passing on her knowledge to young ones.
"The society owes a massive debt to Moira Saunderson, our foundation member who served in all roles for 50 years," it said in a Facebook post.
"Due to her foresight, we have the cottage and museum, to fulfil our aim of linking yesterday with tomorrow. May she rest in peace."
Mrs Saunderson's funeral was on Friday, June 16, at St Brigid's Catholic Church, followed by a burial at Raymond Terrace Cemetery.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
