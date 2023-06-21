Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Education

Performers from 13 Port schools dazzle on stage at Star Struck

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast B, segment seven performance of 'Imaginate', which Medowie Public School was a part of. Picture by Simone De Peak.
The cast B, segment seven performance of 'Imaginate', which Medowie Public School was a part of. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Port Stephens students from kindergarten to year 12 showed off their brimming talent over the weekend as they graced the Ignite Star Struck 2023 stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.