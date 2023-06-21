Performers from 13 Port schools dazzle on stage at Star Struck

Port Stephens students from kindergarten to year 12 showed off their brimming talent over the weekend as they graced the Ignite Star Struck 2023 stage.
Students from 13 of the region's public schools took part in the showcase extravaganza, demonstrating their exceptional talent in dance, drama, music and stage production.
Fern Bay Public School, Raymond Terrace Public School, Seaham Public School, Salt Ash Public School, Tanilba Bay Public School, Tomaree High School, Tomaree Public School, Wirreanda Public School, Grahamstown Public School, Hinton Public School, Hunter River High School, Irrawang High School and Medowie Public School all had students on stage.
The concert was at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, on Friday and Saturday June 16 and 17. Students from Hunter and Central Coast public schools performed in both matinee and evening shows.
Star Struck, now in its 31st year, is designed to provide performance and learning opportunities for students in the arts, and fosters an appreciation of the performing arts.
At the concert, 3500 dance and drama students performed, alongside a combined choir of 500, 100 featured dancers and 100 featured music students (vocalists, backing singers, orchestra members and student rock bands).
It also was an opportunity for more than 30 VET entertainment students to get experience in production and stage management.
"The program brings together students from very small primary schools to large comprehensive high schools from diverse backgrounds," the NSW education department said in a statement.
"Students have the opportunity to participate as part of combined dance, drama or choir, with their school groups, or if successful at audition can participate as featured vocalists or instrumentalists. In addition to on stage roles students also participate as members of the student stage management, choreographic and props design teams."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
