Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News
Things to Do

Port Harmony and The Bay String Chamber Orchestra present Love Defies Gravity

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Harmony singers rehearsing for their upcoming concert. Picture supplied.
Port Harmony singers rehearsing for their upcoming concert. Picture supplied.

Updated

Port Harmony's upcoming concert scheduled for July 9 has been postponed due to some members being sick with COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.