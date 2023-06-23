Port Harmony's upcoming concert scheduled for July 9 has been postponed due to some members being sick with COVID-19.
It will be rescheduled to a date to be advised. The group will be making contact with those who have already purchased tickets if they have their contact details.
Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new date. Call 0404 035 634 to get in touch with the group.
From musical theatre to popular music, Port Harmony's upcoming concert is sure to get feet tapping in the audience.
The Bay-based community choir will perform its concert Love Defies Gravity at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Sunday, July 9 at 2pm.
Accompanied by The Bay String Chamber Orchestra, this concert will explore the wonders of love, life and joy through music.
Port Harmony president Joanna Davies said it will be great to perform alongside the orchestra.
"It's always a pleasure to have a string orchestra with you because it enhances the whole performance," she said.
Ms Davies said the audience can expect a variety of songs to be performed. She is most looking forward to singing Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked, which helped inspire the concert's theme Love Defies Gravity.
"Someone comes into your life and it changes for the better, there's forgiveness in relationships, there's so much with love that is a challenge," she said.
"A lot of the songs reflect on that."
The performance has been put together by musical director Dr Chris Hawkins, a celebrated musician with a masters and two doctorates in music.
The accompanist is David Scrogie, who has 70 years of experience as conductor, accompanist and vocalist.
Port Harmony is always looking for new members. Tickets are on sale for $25 at Soldiers Point Bowling Club and Essence Espresso, Nelson Bay. Call 0404 035 634 for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
