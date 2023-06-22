Maitland coach Lantry says Brad Tighe has instilled character in Northern Hawks

Maitland Pickers coach Matt Lantry has urged Northern Hawks fans to be patient as the club is heading in the right direction.
Speaking after his reigning premiers defeated the Hawks 52-10, Lantry said Hawks coach Brad Tighe had instilled good character in the team.
Tighe played under Lantry in Western Suburbs' 2019 premiership and indicated in an interview with ACM that he expects to remain with the fledgling club for another 12 months after guiding them in their first two seasons.
"The one thing that Brad (Tighe) has instilled here is good character... credit to them, they are a club that is evolving," Lantry said. "Give them time and be patient because they are heading in the right direction. The crew that took the field today were great."
The Hawks stole the march on the Pickers scoring the opening try try to centre Kiah Cooper, which was duly converted.
However a soft try from the Pickers shortly afterwards saw them kick into action with three classy tries to lead 22-6 at half-time.
The Hawks again kicked off the scoring in the second half, with Manu Alexander finishing some good lead up work with a try.
However, a knock-on from Warren Schillings in the first play-the-ball in the next set again gifted the Pickers attacking position, which they dually converted into points through a try.
With the game transformed into an intriguing arm-wrestle up until mid-way through the second half and captain-coach Brad Tighe driving his team from the halves, the Hawks looked like turning the match into a competition.
However, the rising Hawks injury took a till and the Pickers' class proved too much in the end.
Led expertly by ex-NRL half Brock Lamb and Chad O'Donnell, the Pickers ran in a swag of tries late in the match to blow the score out to 52-10, which belied the close contest just after half-time.
In reserve grade the depleted Hawks side fought hard but were overrun by aextremely classy Maitland team, to the tune of 60-0.
The Hawks first grade side has a bye this weekend before playing Cessnock away on July 2 and then hosting the Entrance at home on July 9.
The Hawks reserve grade side play Central Newcastle away this weekend
