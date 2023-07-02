Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Produce Market takes break and calls for community input

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 3 2023 - 8:00am
Lewis and Lauren Kearney.
After just seven events, the recently established Port Stephens Produce Market is taking a break as its organisers consider its next steps.

