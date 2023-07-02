After just seven events, the recently established Port Stephens Produce Market is taking a break as its organisers consider its next steps.
Before relaunching, founder Lauren Kearney wants to make sure the location, day of the week and produce offering are the best they can be, and she is calling on community input on its future.
The market, which was held in the council car park in Raymond Terrace, launched in late 2022. It is not affiliated with council.
Ms Kearney said despite lots of initial interest, the market has had some trouble getting a variety of stallholders as well as customers.
"It's just been such a learning curve, we had a lot of farmers reach out and they are so busy on their farms," she said.
"The first few markets they did really, really well.
"We had a real loyal customer base, which is great, but obviously, they don't need to buy olive oil, honey, all those things every two weeks."
Ms Kearney said getting produce at a local market has many benefits.
"Number one, it's more affordable. It's more sustainable, you get to eat local fresh produce," she said.
Ms Kearney said since founding the market, she has been able to taste unique fruit and vegetables which aren't sold at supermarkets.
She is currently taking on community feedback about the future of the market, specifically calling for preferred locations, days of the week, and any other feedback.
"We really want this to work," she said.
Ms Kearney and her husband Lewis are the founders of the Homegrown Markets at Nelson Bay, Newcastle and Speers Point. Contact them at portstephensproducemarket@gmail.com.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
