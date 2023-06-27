100 game milestones for three young Marlins

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Club continued their great work with local juniors, with three boys reaching personal milestones last weekend.
Sean Pietraszek and Baelin Scully from the under 12s and Jacob Irving from the under 14s each played their 100th game for the club.
The players ran through a guard of honour to celebrate their achievement and received a club jacket to remember the occasion.
The club this year launched an elite program. It's a six week program that is fully funded with a speciality coach working with players from under 13s through to under 17s.
Six players from each group will be selected to do the course. This will in turn will take players to the next level in their footy.
On July 5 the Marlins, in conjunction with McDonalds at Salamander Bay, will play host to the Newcastle Knights coaching clinic at the Salamander Sports Complex.
Several Knights players will attend to run the clinic, which will be followed by a meet and greet at the McDonalds restaurant.
The under 17 team under coach Ryan Gregory have had a great season and will line up in front of the Northern Hawks first grade clash against the Wyong Roos on Sunday, July 9.
The team will be playing in their Indigenous strip.
The under 17s have had great support from the Fingal Bay Bomboras and recently had a training session and barbecue hosted by the club.
The Bomboras also are keen to see the players transition into grade and presented the team with limited edition hoodies with both club logos displayed on them to support them in their future endeavours.
In a high scoring game, the Northern Hawks reserve grade team prevailed 40-36 over the Central Newcastle Butcher Boys at St John Oval on Sunday, June 25.
Jesse O'Connor was the players' player and classy five eight Kendyll Fahey scored two tries and kicked six goals.
The other try scorers were O'Connor, Danny Vale, Paul Roberts, Jarred Williams and Maccauley Aoake.
The Northern Hawks first grade team had the bye.
They will be playing away against Cessnock Goannas on Saturday, July 1.
The reserve grade team will play Lakes United at Cahill Oval, Belmont also on Saturday.
