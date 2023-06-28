A huge week of activities has been planned for Port Stephens' NAIDOC Week celebrations from Thursday, June 29 to July 6.
NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across Australia each July to recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said NAIDOC week is a great opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the valuable contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make to Port Stephens, particularly Indigenous Elders.
"This year, the NAIDOC Week theme pays tribute to the knowledge and experience Indigenous Elders have, and how they harness this to help guide younger generations," he said.
Events will begin on Thursday, June 29 with a flag raising ceremony and march from 9.30am, followed by a family fun day at Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace.
On Monday, July 3 the Murrook Family Fun Day is on from 10am to 2pm with activities and entertainment. The Karuah Family Fun Day is on Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm at Karuah Hall.
On Wednesday head to Nelson Bay for the march down Stockton Street at 9.30am followed by the Nelson Bay Fun Day at the foreshore from 10am.
Also on Wednesday, Koori Colours Clay Class with Jason Russell is on for free at Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre at 10am. Call 4988 0900 to book.
On Thursday, July 6 head to Tomaree Library at 10am and Raymond Terrace Library at 2pm for the free Coolamon making workshop, for kids from seven to 13-years-old. Book by calling 4988 0111 (Raymond Terrace) or 4988 0670 (Tomaree).
