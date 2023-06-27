Works have started on Sturgeon Street's $1.5m upgrade

Sturgeon Street is getting a $1.5 million upgrade, with roadworks underway on new road pavement and kerbs.
The works, expected to be completed in September, were jointly funded by Port Stephens Council and the Federal Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The road is completely closed to public traffic on both sides, and is expected to remain closed until August.
Access will be maintained for essential services (such as emergency services, post and garbage collection), resident access and church services.
Residents are asked to follow the directions of traffic controllers for their own safety.
The street is a link between the Raymond Terrace town centre and residential areas, including Raymond Terrace Public School.
The old pavement had a narrow sealed section along the full length of road, with unsealed pavement between the edge of seal and kerb on both sides of the road.
Transition from sealed to unsealed pavement has led to accelerated pavement deterioration and damaged shoulders.
Council's website states "rehabilitating and upgrading this section of Sturgeon Street will improve safety and access for all road users and provide a level of service expected by the surrounding community".
The project aims to improve the condition of the existing road infrastructure, formalise the roadside parking areas and improve safety for road users and pedestrians.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
