Two exciting new restaurants are coming to Nelson Bay Bowling Club, headed by internationally renowned chef Navin Poon.
Port Stephens residents will recognise him as head chef and owner of Nelson Bay fine dining restaurant The Buoys at the Bay, and he has previously been head chef at Shoal Bay Country Club.
Mr Poon, with the help of wife, Nisha and brother, Roop will breathe new life into the bowling club's upstairs bistro, taking full advantage of the beautiful bay-side view, and the downstairs restaurant too.
The bistro, which will open on Monday, July 3 will be called Fin and Scales, offering modern bistro food with something for the whole family, from seafood, steaks and modern club classics to a specials board with delicious comfort food.
The downstairs restaurant, which will open on Thursday, July 6 will be called the Fat Belly, and will offer casual-style dining; burgers, pizza and finger food, which will pair perfectly with a glass of wine or a schooner.
Mr Poon, originally from Nepal, has worked in the world's most luxurious seven star hotel, the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. While in Dubai he won several competitions, including first runner up in the Time Out Dubai Young Chef of the Year Award, 2013.
He said he is looking forward to opening the bistro, which will be quite a change from The Buoys' fine dining style. "It's a very big place, a big challenge," he said. "I'm really excited, all my Fat Belly menus are really like when you drink, you need something.
"Upstairs will be a little bit finer, normal food which we eat here but presented in a modern way, so we have different types of burgers, chicken schnitzel with toppers and all your club favourites"
Nelson Bay Bowling Club functions and marketing manager Nicole Blue said the club is very excited to bring Mr Poon and his team on board.
"We think that our food is going to be one of the most important aspects to bring people back in [after COVID], and we're really excited to have these guys on board," she said.
Mr Poon and his team will also be the caterer for functions at the club.
The restaurants will be very much a family business, and Mr Poon's wife, Nisha Rai Poon said she's looking forward to seeing how different the club restaurant will be to running The Buoys'.
"She's the main boss," Mr Poon said. The new restaurants will create about eight to 10 new hospitality jobs.
Mr Poon's brother, Roop Pun also brings a wealth of expertise to the restaurants. He runs the bistro at The Salamander Hotel, owns the bistro at Anna Bay Tavern and owns Nice Cafe, Nelson Bay.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
