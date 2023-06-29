Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Navin Poon to manage Nelson Bay Bowling Club's two new restaurants

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head chef and manager Navin Poon with wife and front of house manager Nisha Rai Poon upstairs at Nelson Bay Bowling Club. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
Head chef and manager Navin Poon with wife and front of house manager Nisha Rai Poon upstairs at Nelson Bay Bowling Club. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

Two exciting new restaurants are coming to Nelson Bay Bowling Club, headed by internationally renowned chef Navin Poon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.