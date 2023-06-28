Students at 15 Port Stephens schools are set to get the best possible version of their teachers, now the schools have been approved for additional administration staff in terms three and four.
Anna Bay, Bobs Farm, Grahamstown, Irrawang, Medowie, Raymond Terrace, Salt Ash, Shoal Bay, Soldiers Point, Tanillba Bay, Tea Gardens, Tomaree and Wirreanda public schools will all receive additional staff, as will Hunter River and Tomaree high schools.
Full and part-time roles are available in these schools as part of the School Administration Improvement Program.
Anna Bay Public School principal Anna Swanson said students will benefit as teachers will now be able to put more time into planning classroom activities and lessons, and engage more with students.
"The students are going to have the best version of their teacher, they're going to have highly engaging programs in class," she said.
"The teachers when I told them, they were really excited about the possibilities."
The school, which has 340 students, has allocation for two new part-time roles to be filled.
Ms Swanson said while planning is still underway, the new recruits at her school will likely help with general administration support, whole school event support, community liaising, data collection and attendance administration.
"We're really excited about that for our staff because the admin burden has just crept up slowly over time, it's quite a large expectation on a teacher and it will allow them to actually do their job of teaching and learning, managing wellbeing of the children and also their own wellbeing," she said.
"Not finishing the day and then starting on the mountain of admin that's often left to the end of the day."
Anna Bay Public School office manager Gail Thompson said the new staff will make a huge difference to the school and teachers.
"The workload they (teachers) have is really huge, I don't think parents and the general community understand the role that teachers do," she said.
"It's not just between 8.30am and 3.15pm, it's much bigger than that and it will make a big impact on them - it will reduce their workload, which will be fantastic, and it will actually allow them to give more to their students."
Ms Thompson said she loves working at the school.
"We have a fantastic admin team who are really supportive, the staff here are great, our students are beautiful, we've got lovely parents," she said.
Schools are recruiting school administrative officers, school learning support officers, Aboriginal education officers and community liaison officers. Applications close on Monday, July 3. To apply visit https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
