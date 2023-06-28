Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Teachers at 15 Port Stephens schools to benefit from additional admin staff

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Bay Public School office manager Gail Thompson and principal Anna Swanson in the front office. Picture by Chloe Coleman.
Anna Bay Public School office manager Gail Thompson and principal Anna Swanson in the front office. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

Students at 15 Port Stephens schools are set to get the best possible version of their teachers, now the schools have been approved for additional administration staff in terms three and four.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.