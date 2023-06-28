Nelson Bay's Maya Stewart's set to shine on world rugby stage

The way to the top is not always an easy task, just ask elite Nelson Bay rugby player Maya Stewart who is poised to line up for the Australian Wallaroos against New Zealand Black Ferns at Kayo Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday night.
Stewart made a remarkable comeback after a 10 month recovery from an ACL injury to play in the Women's Rugby World Cup in October last year and is scheduled to be part of a hectic schedule of internationals over the coming month in the WXV competition.
In a rave review after her most recent game, Australia's 22-5 win against Fiji in which she scored two tries, Stewart's performance was described as 'AMAYAZING' and that she was "becoming an essential member of the Wallaroos' backline".
In just her second game with the Wallaroos, her pace in attack and her work in defence were highlights.
Stewart has been named at wing in starting line-up against the Black Ferns in the first game of the the Pacific Four Series against New Zealand, Canada and the United States which will serve as qualification for the inaugural WXV Series.
The top three teams will qualify for the WXV 1 tournament, joining England, France and Wales.
The squad flies out to Canada on June 30 for preparations before their game against the United States on Sunday, July 9 and Canada on Saturday, July 15.
Her much-vaunted speed was evident early and 10 years ago at age 13 she was the best beach sprinter in the state in her age group after joining the Fingal Beach Surf Club as a nipper.
Both her mum and dad had stellar sporting careers and discovering a love of rugby she graduated from local rugby to the NSW Waratahs. She was named in the Wallaroos squad for the 2021 World Cup before her ACL injury.
COVID forced the World Cup to be postponed and Stewart was able to race the clock for the delayed start nine nine-months
"I think being in the squad prior helped a lot but I think having Kylie Baldwin (Wallaroos head Physio) who was in Queensland come down was amazing," she revealed in an interview with the Australian Rugby website.
"If she wasn't here, it'd be a different story. I had to learn to walk again, then run and step"
