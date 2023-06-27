Nelson Bay Gropers lift in second half to overrun Singleton Bulls Red

Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club moved 10 points clear on the competition ladder from the Griffins in second place after keeping their undefeated lead at the top with a lacklustre 31-12 win over Singleton Reds on Saturday, June 25.
The day saw the best crowd of the year with memorial day and old boys/ladies day celebrated by family and friends of the people that made a significant contribution to the club over many years.
The contest was a very physical encounter with three yellow cards issued and the Gropers well off the pace in the first half trailing 7-5 at the break.
Coach Michael Wiringi re-focused his charges with a halftime pep talk and a sprint block to get everyone on the same page.
in the second half the enthusiasm returned with fly half Ilisoni Vonomatatairatu scoring his second try of the match to give him a double for the game.
Other try scorers were Willy Dunn, Josh Sollit with Rhys York receving a penalty try for an infringement in the ruck. Michael Hotene kicked two conversions.
The three club points went to Issac Laracy, two points to Ilisoni Vonomatatairatu and one point to Hamish Bartlett,
The Gropers travel to Singleton next Saturday to play the Bulls' Black team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.