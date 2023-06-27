Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Gropers lift in second half to overrun Singleton Bulls Red

By Peter Arnold
June 28 2023 - 9:21am
The Singleton Bulls Red scrumhalf Nicholas Martin prepares to feed the scrum against Nelson Bay Gropers on Saturday, June 24. Picture supplied
Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club moved 10 points clear on the competition ladder from the Griffins in second place after keeping their undefeated lead at the top with a lacklustre 31-12 win over Singleton Reds on Saturday, June 25.

