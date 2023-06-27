Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace duo Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik are Aussie pairs champs

By Warren Shipley
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:00am
Raymond Terrace duo Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik won the Australian Open women's pairs title. Picture supplied
Raymond Terrace duo Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik mounted a comeback to remember on their way to taking out the Australian Open women's pairs title 19-16 at the Gold Coast on Friday, June 23

