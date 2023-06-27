Raymond Terrace duo Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik mounted a comeback to remember on their way to taking out the Australian Open women's pairs title 19-16 at the Gold Coast on Friday, June 23
Taking on Carmen Anderson and Ellen Falkner, it was the latter who began best.
The Cabramatta pair took the first four ends to lead 9-0 before Delves and Van Eldik picked up a three of their own.
The honours were shared through the middle stages, before the Raymond Terrace pair made their move, at end 13.
Picking up a two and a three on consecutive ends, they brought scores level at 13. A three to Falkner on the 15th end put them back in the box seat, before team Van Eldik stole the show.
With five Australian Open titles between them, they used all of their experience to roar back and level the scores at 16-16, before winning the final two ends to take out a memorable win.
"It's really special. I can confidently say I don't think I'll ever win anything better than this again," Delves said after the memorable 19-16 victory Anderson and Falkner.
Multiple world bowls champion Aron Sherriff continued his domination of the Australian Open singles competition with the former Hunter bowler claiming his fifth singles crown.
Sherriff defeated Jacob Nelson 21-14 in the final on Friday.
He was also victorious in the men's fours with Barrie Lester, Corey Wedlock and Aaron Teys and runners-up in the pairs with Teys.
