House of the week

58 Ocean Avenue, Anna Bay
What a location! This terrific property is just one house back from glorious Birubi Beach where the ocean's soundtrack is on permanent play.
Beyond lie the 32-kilometre Stockton sand dunes that stretch all the way to Newcastle.
This immaculate, beautifully maintained and presented home features fantastic indoor-outdoor living that perfectly suits its beachside location.
Huge open-plan living comprises lounge area, dining and gourmet kitchen with island/breakfast bar, bespoke cabinetry and quality appliances.
Large sliders open to a huge, partially covered terrace from the living area one side and from the main bedroom the other.
There is also a rear triangular courtyard beside verdant lawn, which is large enough for a trampoline for the kids or room for the pooch. A high, secure fence ensures complete backyard privacy.
Back inside there's a formal lounge room off the wide central hallway, the light-blessed main bedroom with glass sliding doors to the terrace and a sleek ensuite, a second bedroom with split-system, and a huge family bathroom with double basins, stylish bathtub and large walk-in shower.
There is even has a stylish laundry, plus an outdoor shower - essential really when living so close to the beach.
Features include split-system heating and cooling; carpeted bedrooms and formal lounge; a crisp white palette throughout; ceiling fans and stylish lighting; and a double garage.
A beautiful family home in a fabulous location: this property has it all, says listing agent Ben George.
A quick walk along the coastal track brings you Birubi Beach lifesaving club and Crest cafe, which at this time of the year are great spots for watching migrating whales along the famed "humpback highway". Nearby Iris Moore Reserve, Fishermans Bay and Boat Harbour are also whale-watching hotspots.
