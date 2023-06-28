10 ways to lower your blood sugar naturally

Picture by Shutterstock

Controlling your blood sugar (aka blood glucose) levels is essential to your long-term health. Blood sugar levels that are consistently higher than normal indicate diabetes.



If left untreated and unmanaged, diabetes can increase your risk of developing a number of serious medical complications including:

Heart disease

Stroke

Nerve damage

Kidney disease

Sleep apnoea

Eye disease

The risk is heightened when diabetes is accompanied by other chronic conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Fortunately, there are several things you can do to naturally lower your blood sugar levels and keep them under control.



It mostly comes down to lifestyle changes. If you receive a diagnosis of diabetes or prediabetes, it's important to implement these changes as quickly as possible and stick to them. You may also need to take medication.

Here are 10 ways to lower your blood sugar naturally.

Consume less sugar

This is first and foremost: limit the amount of refined sugar you consume. The importance of doing so speaks for itself. Obvious things that you should cut back on-or, better yet, cut out altogether-include:

Sugary beverages like cola and sweetened fruit juice

Baked goods like cakes and donuts

Candy bars and other sweets

These foods and drinks have little to no nutritional value, and they have the potential to cause huge spikes in blood sugar.



They also cause weight gain which is associated with diabetes. Any food that contains added sugar like fructose or dextrose should be avoided.

Be careful with carbs

Not all carbs are the same. Some are good for you while others are not. Starchy and sugary carbs have a negative impact on blood sugar and are best avoided. The same goes for refined or processed carbohydrates. Minimise your consumption of the following:

White rice

White pasta

White bread

On the other hand, there are plenty of foods rich in carbohydrates that diabetics should aim to eat more of. For example:

Whole grains (e.g. brown rice, barley, oatmeal)

Fresh fruits

Non starchy vegetables (e.g. tomato, onion, radish, mushroom, eggplant)

Monitor your blood sugar levels

Diabetics should monitor their blood sugar levels on a regular basis to ensure they are hitting their target range. There are many different types of blood glucose monitors on the market. Some are prescription only, while others can be purchased over the counter.



Talk to your doctor or chemist about which type of monitor is best for you.

Exercise more (and lose weight)

Getting regular physical exercise is one of the best ways to lower your blood sugar levels.



The American Diabetes Association notes that when you exercise you (1) increase your body's insulin sensitivity and (2) encourage your cells to use glucose as energy.

In addition, exercising promotes weight loss, which lowers blood sugar and makes it easier to control.

Try berberine

Berberine is a naturally occurring compound present in a wide variety of plants. It has been used in traditional medicine for many centuries. Modern research indicates that it has several health benefits, including lowering blood sugar.



One study concluded that berberine is as effective as certain diabetes drugs.

Berberine supplements are widely available in stores and online. Combining berberine with diabetes medication can have adverse effects, so talk to your doctor before taking it.

Combining berberine with diabetes medication can have adverse effects, so talk to your doctor before taking it.

Quit smoking

Smoking, as we all know, is bad for the whole system. One of the many health complications associated with smoking is diabetes, since nicotine interferes with your body's response to insulin which has the effect of increasing blood sugar levels.



If you're serious about managing your blood sugar, giving up smoking is a must.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration is associated with high blood sugar because it makes your blood more concentrated. Thus, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is essential to controlling blood glucose levels. How much water is enough? For men, no less than 3 litres per day. For women, no less than 2 litres per day.

Chill out

Stress and anxiety provoke blood sugar swings, along with many other health-related problems. There are many things you can do to relax and relieve stress and anxiety. Among them:

Physical exercise

Yoga

Meditation

Mindfulness

Deep breathing

Reading

Listening to soothing music

Limiting caffeine

Eat smaller meals

Larger meals translate to bigger swings in blood glucose levels. By eating smaller meals, spaced evenly throughout the day, you'll avoid those large fluctuations and get a better grip on your blood sugar.

Increase your fiber intake

Fiber is an essential component of any healthy diet. Along with moderating blood sugar levels, it lowers your risk of conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which in turn lowers your risk of cardiovascular disease. Beans, whole grains, and green vegetables are excellent sources of fiber.