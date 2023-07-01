Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens raised professor Kelvin Kong named NAIDOC person of the year

Updated July 2 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 9:23am
Professor Kelvin Kong has been named the 2023 NAIDOC person of the year.
Port Stephens raised surgeon Professor Kelvin Kong has been named the 2023 National NAIDOC Person of the Year at the NAIDOC Week Awards Ceremony held in Brisbane.

