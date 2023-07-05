Clark family's legacy of rescue service lives on

Steve Barrett - a member of the Port Stephens Marine Rescue - wrote in recently to relay the tale of "Operation Shirley Clark"; how the unit's new addition of a PS-30 rescue vessel came to be named in honour of one of the organisation's most dedicated stalwarts. Mr Barrett contributed the following report ...
"How come I don't know anything about this?" This demand boomed inside the Gift Shop at Marine Rescue Port Stephens.
"Operation Shirley Clark" had just been executed.
And furthermore, the great woman, both in shock and surprise declared; "I don't know what's going on with my family...God stone the crows".
Two new recruits Mark and Kathyrn Clark were dressed in Marine Rescue trainee uniforms and were about to secretly begin the third session of a training course when they stepped inside the gift shop.
Mark's mother, 92-year-old Shirley Clark, who has dedicated 41 years of service to the Port Stephens Marine Rescue, was gobsmacked.
"How come you've got Marine Rescue T shirts"?
Shirley said pointing a finger at her son and daughter in law. "Because we are new recruits", said Kathryn. "Because we are members", Mark backed up his wife.
"Oh, you're joking...How come I don't know anything about this?" Shirley declared.
"Operation Shirley" had been perfectly executed.
Great grandmother Shirley then stood up, hugged both her youngest child and his wife and said; "I can't get over it".
Only a handful of members at Port Stephens Marine Rescue were aware of Operation Shirley which began on 22nd May this year when 65-year-old Mark and his wife secretly drove from their Castle Hill home in Sydney to be at the induction night, to become trainees.
Under the cover of dark they have snuck into town six times and driven back to Sydney unbeknown to Shirley.
"By the time we leave our home, do the training course and drive back to Sydney it is about an eight-hour operation." Mark Clark said.
"We have both been training secretly from mum to become Marine Radio Operators and hopefully do rescue boat duty.
"We have not sold our house in Sydney yet and are not sure where we will retire but we will be part of a NSW Marine Rescue Unit".
Mark's late father Kevin Clark was the first Unit Commander of what was the Volunteer Coastal Patrol that operated from a caravan before it grew into Marine Rescue Port Stephens. Shirley assisted in fund raising and went on to become a Marine Radio Operator for 20 odd years. She has worked in the gift shop since 2002.
As a diesel mechanic, Mark hopes to spend a lot of his retirement hours working on the Marine Rescue boats, and that could even mean working on the new addition to the fleet named in his mother's honour the "Shirley Clark" PS-30, due to be launched for operations next month.
Mark's wife Kathryn said only a few at Port Stephens Marine Rescue knew about what the couple were doing and kept asking them if Shirley knew.
"We had to wait until we got our uniforms before we could spring our little operation of surprise. The vessel named in her honour is just fantastic, but we really did this for sentimental reasons to keep the legacy of the family community work going."
