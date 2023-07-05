Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Clark family's legacy of rescue service lives on

Updated July 6 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Clark and his wife Kathryn have both joined Marine Rescue Port Stephens, unbeknownst to volunteer of more than 40 years, and Mark's mother, Shirley. Last week, they surprised her with the big news.
Mark Clark and his wife Kathryn have both joined Marine Rescue Port Stephens, unbeknownst to volunteer of more than 40 years, and Mark's mother, Shirley. Last week, they surprised her with the big news.

Steve Barrett - a member of the Port Stephens Marine Rescue - wrote in recently to relay the tale of "Operation Shirley Clark"; how the unit's new addition of a PS-30 rescue vessel came to be named in honour of one of the organisation's most dedicated stalwarts. Mr Barrett contributed the following report ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.