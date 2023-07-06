Scenic Tomaree Headland Summit walk reopens

The Tomaree Head Summit walk has reopened just in time for the winter school holidays, following a significant upgrade.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Director Kylie Yeend said staff were looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the popular lookout.
Tomaree Head summit walk remained closed for several weeks for upgrades - part of the $6.7 million Tomaree Coastal Walk project.
The Examiner reported in May how the Tomaree Coastal Walk project would see the creation of a 20 kilometre coastal walk through Tomaree National Park stretching from Tomaree Head in Shoal Bay to Birubi Point in Anna Bay. The project aims to significantly upgrade and provide new links to the existing walk, new and upgraded walking tracks, lookouts and other visitor facilities.
"The Tomaree Summit is a major tourist attraction in the Port Stephens area, attracting over 200,000 walkers annually," said Ms Yeend. "The completed upgrades include replacing an ageing steel stairway on the Summit Walk, widening, and improving the Summit Walk track and upgrading the loop walk to the Tomaree WWII gun emplacements.
"These upgrades will reduce congestion and improve the visitor experience in the northern part of Tomaree National Park. The Summit walk offers a short but challenging hike and picturesque ocean views across Port Stephens and beyond. Make sure you bring your binoculars as whale watching season is in full-swing and you might be lucky enough to spot a humpback or two," said Ms Yeend.
Looking for school holiday fun? Take the Tomaree Head Summit walk to the lookout and immerse yourself in 'The Petrel, the Love-box and the Egg', an innovative augmented reality experience.
