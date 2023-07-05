Outstanding results for Nelson Bay and Port Stephens at state junior netball titles

Months of hard work has paid off for Nelson Bay and Port Stephens representative netballers with some outstanding results at the NSW State Junior Championship including a sivision title win by the Nelson Bay under-12s.
The under-12s topped Division 4 with 14 wins and four losses but were equal on points with five other teams including Port Stephens who were fourth on percent.
In the crossover game between the neighbouring associations on the final day Nelson Bay won 7-6.
The win pushes the youngsters up a division next year.
It was the first state titles and three-day tournament for all the teams competing with last year's event washed out and the previous two cancelled because of COVID.
All three Nelson Bay representative teams had top 10 finishes in Division 4 at the three-day tournament held from Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 4.
The under-13s were fifth in Division 4 with 13 wins, a draw and four losses from their 18 games.
The under-14s were sixth, finishing with eight wins and a remarkable five draws.
The Nelson Bay under-14s had a tremendous tournament to finish third in Division 4. Playing 17 games the team finished with 14 wins and three losses,.
They were undefeated on day one, dropped one game on day two and two on the final day including a 14-12 loss to eventual champions Lower Clarence and an upset 20-14 loss to eighth placed Mount Druitt.
They beat Nelson Bay 14-6 in the local derby.
The under-13s finished 10th of 19 teams in Division 4, with eight wins, eight losses and two draws. They lost 11-8 to Nelson Bay in the local derby.
The Nelson Bay under-12s were part of the remarkable finish with saw six teams equal on points and only separated by percentage. The finished with 14 wins.
The association thanked the coaches: Naomi Myers (U-12), Jess Rumbel (U-13) and Nadina Marsh and Ainsleigh Crips (U-14) and managers Jasmin Hostler (U-12), Colleen Porter (U-13) and Isabella Stefanish (U-14) for their commitment and hard work.
A number of Port Stephens boys were part of the inaugural Hunter Netball boys team who were runners up at the titles.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
