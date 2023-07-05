Picture-perfect

24B Lakeside Terrace, Medowie
This stunning property with pool and acreage certainly has the wow factor and is as pretty as they come.
Nestled in a very private location surrounded by shady mature English trees and tall hedges, this 2.6ha (6.5-acre) hobby farm is ideally set up for horses.
It features hardwood post and rail fencing, two rubber-lined horse shelters, six day yards, a massive rubber-lined riding arena made of solid telegraph poles, wash bay and fully powered feed shed.
The property is divided into five paddocks, with fertile soil and ample water with both town and tank water plus a dam.
The pretty steel-frame farmhouse with vine-clad verandahs has been recently refurbished throughout, with a crisp white palette contrasting beautifully with gorgeous timber floors.
Beauty and space define this property, epitomised by the enormous main bedroom suite.
This is a true retreat with gas fireplace, air-conditioning, giant ceiling fan, glass sliders opening to a green-screened verandah and uber-stylish ensuite with barn door, double vanity and walk-in shower.
The other bathrooms are just as beautiful, with a standalone tub in the family bathroom.
There are plenty of entertaining and relaxation spaces indoors and out, including a big family lounge room with slow-combustion fire and air-conditioning and a second living room off the open-plan kitchen/dining.
The fabulous kitchen has everything a gourmet cook could wish for: plenty of space and storage, stone benches and quality appliances.
Indoor dining flows out to the massive undercover entertaining area, with a fully dog-proof fenced backyard and stunning saltwater pool beyond.
Features include include plantation shutters, giant ceiling fans, air-conditioning, firepit and landscaped gardens.
There is the bonus of a 10m x 10m fully powered shed with a 3m-high rollerdoor for horse floats and tractors.
The property is just five minutes from the Alexander Park dressage grounds and pony club, close to Newcastle airport, 20 minutes to the beaches of Nelson Bay, 10 minutes to Stockton Beach and 30 minutes to Newcastle CBD.
This beautifully maintained and presented property is picture-perfect indeed.
