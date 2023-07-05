Northern Hawks host Wyong in last home game of year

The Northern Hawks will host competition heavy weights the Wyong Roos on Sunday in their last game of the season at Tomaree Sports Ground.
The Hawks will wear their new-look Indigenous jumpers as the Newcastle Rugby League celebrates Indigenous Round.
Northern will be keen for a strong showing after a 48-12 loss to Cessnock Goannas in which they battled for most of the game with 12 men after the early send off of Scott Briggs.
The Hawks showed real resilience and will to stay in the contest to trail 8-6 at the break.
But the Goannas exploited their advantage in the second half and ran out 48-12 winners.
The try scorers for the Hawks were Manu Alexander and Danny Vale, while clever hooker Floyd Tighe and classy five-eighth Liam Walsh had strong games
The Northern Hawks under-17s returned to the winner's circle last Saturday defeating South Newcastle 19-12 at Salamander Sports Comple.
The front row featuring the bruise brothers Jeddlin Beninca and Brandon Beetson showed their speed, strength and ability to off load.
The front row rotation of Tevita Lauti continued to gain the hard yards up the middle backed up by solid defence.
The game was locked up at 12-12 with 15 minutes to go when Patrick Slade broke the deadlock with a neat field goal before Beetson crashed over to seal the match.
Special mentions to winger Jenry Howe and fullback Max Fines who continue to impress.
