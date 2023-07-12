9 Bass Close, Corlette
Situated in the heart of coveted Corlette, this stunning, light-blessed home with pool is the epitome of elegance.
Beautifully presented and maintained, the two-storey family home sits on a 732sqm block, with a low-maintenance, rock-walled front garden enhancing its impressive street appeal.
Upon entry, cathedral ceilings lead to the first living room - an elegant, luxurious space with fireplace and massive glass French doors either side, opening to a sun-soaked courtyard.
The spacious second living room, well-equipped kitchen and dining room flow out to another undercover patio and fenced, inground pool with fountains and rose hedges affording privacy. It's a perfect spot for those warmer days entertaining family and friends or simply relaxing in the serene surrounds.
The large kitchen is a chef's delight with large island, plenty of storage and bench space and quality appliances. Beside the kitchen is another dining space overlooking the pool.
Also on the ground floor is a fitted study overlooking the lovely front garden.
The first living room features a fabulous timber staircase leading to the upstairs bedrooms.
The main bedroom is a true retreat - spacious and light-filled, with six windows, a walk-in wardrobe, stylish ensuite and lounge area to catch the morning sun.
The other spacious bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and share a large family bathroom. Both bathrooms have built-in tubs, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans and are carpeted for comfort.
Listing agent Rebecca Dean said the owners are 100 per cent committed to the sale of their home at auction this Saturday.
"With properties in this quiet cul-de-sac hardly ever coming on the market, this is simply too good of an opportunity to pass up," she said.
Bass Close is in a terrific position, just minutes from beaches, dog parks and walking trails, shops, restaurants, cafes, schools and sports facilities.
Features of this stunning residence include:
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.