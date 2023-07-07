Boaters urged to think again after wind warning

Boaters have been urged not to go out on the water with a gale warning forecast for the Hunter.
Marine Rescue NSW said west to northwesterly winds are expected to increase across tomorrow.
Winds are forecast to reach up to 35 km/h (35 knot) on the Hunter coast.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said the forecast conditions won't be favourable for boating.
"When a gale warning is in place the best advice is to stay home," he said.
"The forecast winds will make boating dangerous, it simply isn't worth the risk. When a gale warning is issued, winds are averaging between 34 knots and 47 knots which is between 63 and 87 kilometres an hour, they are potentially very dangerous for boaters."
