Construction on Port Stephens' first refuge will start in 2024, and will feature six units for women and children to stay in when leaving a domestic violence situation.
Hume Community Housing will deliver the new refuge thanks to a NSW Government investment in housing and critical support services for women and children experiencing domestic and family violence.
The $484.3 million fund, pledged in October 2021, includes the delivery and operation of 39 new 'core and cluster' women's refuges across NSW.
Hume Community Housing has welcomed the announcement as data reveals the Port Stephens LGA records significantly higher incidents of reported Family and Domestic violence.
Violent incidents are 2.3 times more likely to be reported in Raymond Terrace and 2.7 times more in Tanilba Bay than the NSW state average.
Hume Community Housing chief executive officer Brad Braithwaite acknowledged the dire need for appropriate and safe crisis accommodation in the area.
"Because there is no refuge or crisis accommodation in the region, our impacted customers are struggling to escape often dangerous living environments," he said.
"We thank the NSW Government as this announcement will be life changing for those women and children experiencing domestic violence."
The refuge will support local women and children requiring immediate protection from domestic family violence, prioritising Aboriginal and culturally and linguistically diverse women. Services will also be available to gender diverse and non-binary victim survivors.
The fund delivers refuges based on an innovative new 'core and cluster' model which combines the services and supports of a traditional refuge with the independent living facilities of transitional accommodation ('cluster').
The 'core' is a communal facility which provides access to services such as counselling, legal assistance, education, and employment support designed in a child-friendly and trauma informed way. The model has been successfully trialled in the regional communities of Orange and Griffith.
Hume will deliver the model in partnership with Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Service (PSFaNS), who bring more than 35 years' local experience providing life-changing services to women and families in the region. Port Stephens Council has also been an important supporter for increased crisis housing in the region.
Hume's construction of six self-contained units that allow for pets and disability access will accommodate up to 12 occupants at a time. The units will be linked to the core building as well as a communal sensory play area for children and a yarning circle. Construction of the new refuge will start in 2024 with a view to open in 2025.
