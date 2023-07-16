Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens' first women's refuge to begin construction 2024

July 17 2023 - 7:30am
An artists impression of the six self-contained units linked to a core communal building. Picture supplied.
Construction on Port Stephens' first refuge will start in 2024, and will feature six units for women and children to stay in when leaving a domestic violence situation.

