Nelson Bay pairs have success at croquet carnival

Updated July 9 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:09am
Block D winners Greg Long (left) and Les Guzowski with Newcastle president Chris Gil (centre). Picture supplied
Nelson Bay had a strong presence and plenty of success at the Golf Croquet Doubles Carnival run by Newcastle National Park Croquet Club on July 1-2.

