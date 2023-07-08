Nelson Bay pairs have success at croquet carnival

Nelson Bay had a strong presence and plenty of success at the Golf Croquet Doubles Carnival run by Newcastle National Park Croquet Club on July 1-2.
Fourteen of the 48 players came from Nelson Bay and local pairs took out the Block D title and had top three finishes in Block C and Block A.
The 24 pairs were seeded into four blocks based on each pair's combined handicap, with the pairs with the lowest combined handicap in Block A and those with the highest in Block D.
The carnival was played as a double round-robin with each pair playing five games of level play on July 1 and five games of handicap play on July 2
Nelson Bay' Les Guzowski and Greg Long topped Block D winning nine of 10 games - a tremendous effort.
In Block C, Faby Batho and Brenda-Lee Peet finished joint top with eight wins from 10 games, as did Margaret Myers and Martin Wooster (Toronto).
They both had a hoop difference of +23 but Margaret & Martin were declared winners as they won the handicap game between them - a close call in Block C.
Blocks A and B were both won by local pairs playing on their home courts - a big advantage.
In Block A, Karen Lilly and David Wilson finished tied in second place with five wins from 10 games, but the runner-up prize was awarded to Lyn Baker and Ken Green (Maitland) on hoop difference (+4).
Karen and David were third (-1) and Dianne Cheetham (Maitland) and Brenda Wild (Mount Sugarloaf) were fourth (-7).
