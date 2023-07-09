Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay's Maya Stewart scores hat-trick of tries in Wallaroos' big win

Updated July 9 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maya Stewart, pictured during the warm-up, scored a hat-trick for the Wallaroos against USA. Picture by Suncorp Wallaroos
Maya Stewart, pictured during the warm-up, scored a hat-trick for the Wallaroos against USA. Picture by Suncorp Wallaroos

The Wallaroos have banked their first-ever Pacific Four Series victory with a thumping 58-17 win over the United States, including a hat-trick of tries from winger Maya Stewart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.