Medowie Marauders defeat Singleton Bulls 27-12

The Medowie Marauders posted a strong 27-12 win over the Singleton Bulls Black at Boyd Oval on Saturday to celebrate Indigenous Round in style.
The Marauders ran in four tries to two with flyhalf Sam Ellul kicking two conversions and a field goal.
Players player was the hard-working James Mulholland, who is making a habit of picking up the award in recent weeks.
Indigenous round celebrations included the national anthem being sung by Maddie Xanthia roach
The teams sported specially designed jerseys. The men's jumpers were designed by Walter Walker with the women's jumpers designed by Rachael Kelly,
There is a competition wide bye this weekend before the Marauders host the Nelson Bay Gropers in the local derby at Boyd Oval on Saturday, July 22.
The Gropers effectively had a bye on Saturday when the Singleton Army Lions were forced to forfeit because the bulk of their squad was away on military maneuvers
