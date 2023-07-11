Port Stephens Examiner
Medowie Marauders defeat Singleton Bulls 27-12

Updated July 11 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 2:30pm
The Medowie Marauders posted a strong 27-12 win over the Singleton Bulls Black at Boyd Oval on Saturday to celebrate Indigenous Round in style.

