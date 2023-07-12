Nelson Bay Tennis Club holds open day to unveil new courts

Nelson Bay Tennis Club are holding an open day this Sunday to celebrate the completion of extensive upgrades to their facility, including three new courts, fencing and the installation of LED lights.
The club funded the significant improvements, spending $230,000 in total, including $45,000 on each of the new grass courts.
Port Stephens sports administrator and project manager Bruce Scott said the club was proud to self-fund the works.
He said the club strategically manages the lifespan on all of their eight courts.
"A good example is we're going to replace the fences over on seven and eight (courts), that's our next project to do because that's our responsibility, not council's," he said.
"That's the way the club functions and it's been functioning like that for 40 odd years successfully.
"We have a business plan, the business plan basically indicates that the club will generate 20 to 25 grand a year, through the coach or manager, the players, the tournament or whatever."
Club president Rod Stubbs said the club committee selected quality grass courts for the resurfacing to ensure it lasted longer and provided superior playing conditions.
"We had a stabilised base which is the base of what the courts were on, which sometimes you get uneven bounces off," he said.
"So we spent $45,000 and put brand new asphalt, road asphalt, so the courts will be the best bouncing courts around now.
"Then the next time they get laid they'll be easy to get laid - you'll always get a good consistent bounce."
The club also took the opportunity whilst the courts were being resurfaced to install new fencing.
The club is holding an open day between 11am and 3pm to show off the new upgrades. There will be a barbecue and free tennis, including kids activities.
Club secretary Cheryl Moss said the day will be a great opportunity for people to experience what the club has to offer.
Ms Moss said the club caters for all skill levels and age groups.
"We have a variety of standards in the club - that's what people are scared of, elderly people are scared of coming back to tennis, thinking they could all be too good for them," she said.
"But no, we have Monday, Wednesday and Friday social, very casual social."
The club host one of the largest seniors tennis tournaments in NSW in December, attracting about 250 players and are approaching 200 club members.
"We're also lucky to have a permanent coach here being Blake (Denison) and so we have the night comps and Blake works hard to build up the night comps as well as the day comps," Ms Moss said. "We're still building certain things in this club where other clubs are falling behind."
