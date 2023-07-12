First Medowie ambulance station officially opened

Residents of the growing community of Medowie are benefiting from enhanced emergency care, with the town's first ambulance station now officially open.
The new purpose-built ambulance station on Ferodale Road has been delivered as part of the NSW Government's $232 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the new ambulance station was a significant milestone for healthcare in the Hunter region.
"We know as this area continues to grow, so does the demand for emergency medical care," Mr Park said.
"This new development provides a high-quality base to support our dedicated local paramedics as they carry out the incredibly important work they do in caring for the community."
Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington, joined NSW Ambulance paramedics, their families and community members at the official opening.
"Medowie has been waiting a long time for more services to match its rapidly growing needs," Ms Washington said.
"The community of Medowie now has a local ambulance station with dedicated paramedics able to respond quickly to locals in need of emergency healthcare."
The Medowie Ambulance Station includes:
Medowie Ambulance Station has also been fitted with a solar energy system, which enables battery storage and an emergency power source for essential building services such as lighting and roller doors.
NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner Paula Sinclair said staff were excited to have the new station up and running.
"This new state-of-the-art health facility helps our paramedics focus on what they're trained to do; providing the highest quality out-of-of-hospital care to their community," Assistant Commissioner Sinclair said.
Fifty four new or upgraded ambulance stations are being delivered across NSW as part of the RAIR program.
Refurbishments have already been completed at other stations across the Hunter at Stockton, Bulahdelah, and Tea Gardens and new stations have been announced serving Gateshead, Swansea, Maitland, Edgeworth and Branxton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.