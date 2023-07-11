TRIBUTE SHOW
KARUAH
Don't miss the Neil Diamond Inspirational Tribute Show on at Karuah RSL Club, Saturday, July 15 at 8pm. Hunter musician Emil Matla will perform all of Neil Diamond's greatest hits. Visit trybooking.com/events/landing/1046201 for tickets ($38.50).
WHALE TALES
FINGAL BAY
Join Port Stephens Council on Saturday, July 15 at Barry Park Lookout, Fingal Bay for Whale Tales, a series of informative talks as the majestic humpback whales pass by on their annual northern migration. The talks are presented by marine conservationist Jeannie Lawson, who has worked with whales for more than 35 years. Talks are on at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.
NETBALL CARNIVAL
RAYMOND TERRACE
Junior netball teams from across the district will gather at 1 William Bailey Street, Raymond Terrace on Sunday, July 16 from 7.30am for the Port Stephens Netball Junior Carnival. Players will be dressed in crazy hair and socks to raise money for The Kids' Cancer Project. Bring a gold coin, or make a donation at the canteen.
GREEN WASTE
LEMON TREE PASSAGE
Drop off excess green waste for free on Sunday at the old waste depot on Lemon Tree Passage Road from 9am to 2pm. Accepted materials include tree cuttings, shrub cuttings, loose leaves and grass clippings. Treated timber, painted timber and laminated timber will not be accepted.
THE CHOIRBOYS
SHOAL BAY
Tickets are on sale now to see Aussie rock legends the Choirboys live at Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, July 21 for their 'Run to Paradise' concert tour. Since bursting onto the scene in 1979 the band has become a crowd favourite. Visit shoalbaycountryclub.com.au/choirboys-friday-21st-july for tickets ($45).
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
