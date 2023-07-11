Join Port Stephens Council on Saturday, July 15 at Barry Park Lookout, Fingal Bay for Whale Tales, a series of informative talks as the majestic humpback whales pass by on their annual northern migration. The talks are presented by marine conservationist Jeannie Lawson, who has worked with whales for more than 35 years. Talks are on at 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm.