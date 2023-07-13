From Monday, July 17, Port Stephens Council's general manager, staff and councillors will be out in the community talking to residents at three 'Community Catch Up' sessions.
Council general manager Tim Crosdale said the catch ups are a great way for the community to meet and chat with council staff, in a friendly and informal setting.
"This is your chance to chat to your elected councillors about what's happening in your community, or ask any questions you might have," he said.
"It's also a great chance for us to share what council is up to, and how we're addressing community priorities.
"I'm excited to meet members of the community, and other council staff will also be on hand to meet residents, share information, and hear feedback."
Mr Crosdale said it's a great opportunity for him to get out into the community and hear from Port Stephens residents.
"I look forward to hearing from those at the heart of our community about the topics that are important to them, and how we at council can continue to work together with the community," he said.
The first session, for East Ward residents, will be held on Monday, July 17 at Stockton Street Nelson Bay from 12.30pm to 2pm. East Ward councillors will be in attendance.
The next session, for Central Ward residents, will be held on Wednesday, July 19 from 3pm to 4pm at Anna Bay Shopping Centre.
The community can also contact councillors at portstephens.nsw.gov.au/mayor-and-councillors.
