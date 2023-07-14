Mark your calendars - it's time to celebrate the vibrancy of Raymond Terrace at Raymond Terrace Festival, on Saturday, July 29 from 10am to 2pm.
All are welcome to the town centre to celebrate everything that makes Raymond Terrace so great.
With the main street closed to traffic, the community can take over to enjoy food, stalls, performers and an amazing display of cars and power boats at the Show and Shine on William Street - perfect for car and boat lovers of all ages.
There'll be live music to enjoy, with talented local performers taking to the stage. Whether you're into rock, pop, or country, there's something for everyone. It's also a great opportunity to visit the library, with face painting and balloon twisting on the library lawn.
King Street will be the place to experience a little bit of the country and learn about some of our history, with cool demonstrations and fun activities to experience. Follow Port Stephens Council on Facebook for event updates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.