Rural Fire Service bushfire warning for Hunter after blaze threatens homes

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:01am, first published 7:30am
A bushfire which threatened homes at Heddon Greta on Saturday has prompted a warning from the NSW Rural Fire Service for households to begin preparations for a potentially busy fire season.

