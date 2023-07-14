A new campaign, run by eight Hunter councils, is reminding the community that council employees are people too.
Port Stephens Council's Work Health & Safety manager Nicole Le Grange said the cross collaboration on the 'Respect is Everyone's Role' campaign demonstrates the need to address the incidence of aggression and abuse towards council workers which has increased across the region in the last 12 months.
"Customer aggression is affecting staff at worksites, in public spaces, and even via email and over the phone," said Ms Le Grange.
"When I spoke with my counterparts at other local councils, it was clear that council employees across the Hunter are all experiencing this type of customer behaviour."
"Together, we developed the 'Respect is Everyone's Role' campaign, to raise awareness of the issue and reinforce that everyone deserves a safe work environment."
Ms Le Grange said there are more than 5,400 Hunter council employees, who work to meet community needs.
The campaign features 24 real council staff from across the Hunter, on posters and social media tiles, and invites organisations, public figures and community members to commit their respect.
"Members of council teams may be customer service officers, lifeguards, road crew, rangers and parking inspectors, but first and foremost, they're people," said Ms Le Grange.
"By showing the human side of our diverse workforce, and sharing their interests, hobbies and passions, we want to remind everyone that aggression is not acceptable behaviour.
"Let's all commit to being respectful together."
This joint initiative is supported by Cessnock City Council, City of Newcastle, Dungog Shire Council, Maitland City Council, Muswellbrook Shire Council, Port Stephens Council, Singleton Council, Upper Hunter Shire Council, and the United Services Union.
