Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Port Stephens Council joins with other Hunter councils for Respect is Everyone's Role campaign

July 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter councils have joined forces for a new campaign about respecting council workers. Picture supplied.
Hunter councils have joined forces for a new campaign about respecting council workers. Picture supplied.

A new campaign, run by eight Hunter councils, is reminding the community that council employees are people too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.