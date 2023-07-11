Will Semmens and Jenny Frost to defend mixed title at Nelson Bay

The Hunter Ladies District Golf association will hold their mixed district championship on the demanding Nelson Bay Golf Cub layout this Sunday.
Last year's winners Will Semmens and Jenny Frost from the Nelson Bay Club will return to defend their title won last year in the district foursomes championship.
The event will attract a quality field from Newcastle and Hunter golf clubs with up to 80 players expected to participate.
The Newcastle District Golf Association start their B and C grade pennant series also starting on Sunday.
Last year's B grade pennant winner Nelson Bay are ready to roll in season 2023.
Thev play the strong Muree Golf Club line up at Horizons Golf Club this Sunday.
The squad annnouced for the season is Zach Semmens, Mitch Ingle, Chris Mawson, Scott Bowden, David Owens, Peter Power, Brad Rostron, Steve Conrades, Brett Allman, and Jochlan Stewart.
At Nelson Bay this Sunday, Nelson Bay C grade will host Horizons Golf Club.
The Nelson Bay line up will be Ray Carruthers, Robert Connor, Darren Hancock, John Fitzgerald, Dan Wilson, Alan Gadsby, John Delaney, Michel Trigas, Mark Twomey and Steve Fogwill.
Bryce Picken from Avondale Golf Club won the prestigious Horizons Cup at the Horizons Golf Club recently.
Picken hit a fine round of 73 to win the Cup from a quality field of golfers.
Col Wood from Tanilba Bay Golf Club won the net competition with 72.
The A grade the winner was Davis Alexander from Toronto with a score of 77 on a count back from Horizons' Chad Mackey.
The B grade winner was Vito Massaioli, from Horizons, with a score of 87, with Anthony Robinson runner up on 88.
The ladies winner Horizon's Jillian Convoy with 96 and the net winner was Julie Hancock 79.
The A Grade net was won with 73 by Brett Sansome, from Horizons, with runner up Hunter Valley Golf Club's Lee Hueston on 74.
In B-Grade it was a Horizons quinella with Ken Turner winning with a score of 73 on countback from John Morgan.
