Northern Hawks push classy Wyong before Roos score late tries to win

The Northern Hawks pushed third placed Wyong before going down 28-16 in their last home game of the year at Tomaree No.1 on Sunday.
With both teams in Indigenous jerseys to celebrate NAIDOC week, and after a wonderful celebration led by proud Worimi man Justin Ridgeway, the first half was an extremely closely-fought contest that belied the two team's respective placings on the ladder.
With the teams locked level at a try each just before half-time, a knock-on off the kickoff by the Hawks gifted Wyong an additional try as the halftime hooter sounded to take the score to 10-4.
More field position pressure applied in the second half by the Hawks saw them skip out to a 16-10 lead through short-range tries to hooker Jack Langdon and lock Quincy Ross.
However, once again in familiar fashion this season, some poor options from the Hawks in the back end of this match gave the classy Wyong Roos the opportunity to score two late tries to seal an entertaining match.
Young hooker and local junior Jack Langdon was outstanding for the Hawks, as was lock Quincy Ross, both providing extremely good signs for the club's future.
In reserve grade the Hawks looked extremely promising early but ultimately relented to Cessnock, 34-18.
The Hawks play again on July 22, away against Maitland after a round bye this weekend.
