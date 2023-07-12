Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay Tennis Club open day to include free tennis and kids activities

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
July 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Tennis Club president Rod Stubbs, secretary Cheryl Moss, project coordinator Bruce Scott and club coach and manager Blake Denison. Picture by Ben Carr
Nelson Bay Tennis Club president Rod Stubbs, secretary Cheryl Moss, project coordinator Bruce Scott and club coach and manager Blake Denison. Picture by Ben Carr

Nelson Bay Tennis Club are holding an open day this Sunday to celebrate the completion of extensive upgrades to their facility, including three new courts, fencing and the installation of LED lights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.