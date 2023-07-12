Port Stephens Examiner
Kurri's Cameron Dunker claims dirt track championship at Barleigh Ranch Raceway

Ben Carr
July 13 2023 - 8:00am
Cameron Dunker competes at the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships at Barleigh Ranch Raceway on Sunday, July 9. Picture by Broomsticks and Methanol Photography
Kurri Kurri's Cameron Dunker has defended his Australian title, taking first place at the 2023 Junior Track Championships at Barleigh Ranch Raceway on Sunday.

