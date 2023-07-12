Port Stephens Examiner
Traffic work delays on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash on Sunday, Monday night

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:10am, first published 9:25am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash to progress the Nelson Bay Road upgrade from Williamtown to Bobs Farm.

