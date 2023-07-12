Traffic work delays on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash on Sunday, Monday night

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash to progress the Nelson Bay Road upgrade from Williamtown to Bobs Farm.
Work will be carried out intermittently from 7am to 6pm on weekdays to complete asphalting of the road that connects the existing road to the new road at the western end of the project.
There will be night work on Sunday, July 16 and Monday, July 17 from 6pm to 6am which will involve lane closure and short term stops. All work is expected to be completed in two nights, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a 40km/h reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times. Short term stops may be required at times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.