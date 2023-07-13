FLIGHTS between Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast have been cut back as budget airline Bonza deals with a lack of sustainable demand.
The airline confirmed it had dropped one flight a week from its schedule between Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast. It takes the frequency from four flights a week to three.
Bonza announced in February last year the Queensland route would be among its array of new services connecting regional towns and cities, and took off from Newcastle for the first time in March this year.
An open letter to Bonza customers on Thursday confirmed five routes had been cut "where there isn't sustainable demand" and some routes had been reduced by one flight a week from August 1.
Customers booked on affected routes will be contacted, and may be eligible for a full refund.
Bonza's chief commercial officer Carly Povey said Bonza would move forward with "growth plans" from October 2023.
Flights still take off between Newcastle and the Whitsunday Coast twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.
Routes that have been cut include between the Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour, Tamworth, and Port Macquarie, as well as between Cairns and Mackay, and Toowoomba and the Whitsundays.
Bonza sells tickets primarily through its app, with one-way tickets from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast going for $69.
